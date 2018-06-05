Jeff Goldblum Joins Michelle Monaghan in 'The Price of Admission'

Michael Sheen is also set for the dramedy.

Jeff Goldblum will star in dramedy The Price of Admission, joining Michelle Monaghan and Michael Sheen.

The movie centers on a middling playwright (Sheen) dealing with a midlife crisis and failing marriage to a wife (Monaghan) that is tired of being second fiddle to his work. The only person who understands his plight is his best friend, Alexander Taft (Goldblum), a behavioral psychologist with a midlife crisis of his own. Incapable of functioning in reality, Harold submerges himself in an elaborate play about his life.

Peter Glanz wrote and will direct the feature, which he will also produce along with Neda Armian of Armian Pictures and Alex Foster.

Radiant Films International is handling foreign rights, with ICM handling the U.S.

Goldblum, who is repped by ICM, Industry and Hansen Jacobson, will next be in theaters with the crime thriller Hotel Artemis followed by the Jurassic World sequel, Fallen Kingdom.