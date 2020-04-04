Jeff Lowe Suggests One More Episode of 'Tiger King' Coming to Netflix

The zoo owner relayed the message in a video to Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner, who discussed the docuseries with his wife Kourtney Turner in the latest episode of her podcast, 'Holding Kourt.'

The news was relayed via a video message to Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner, who posted it on his Twitter account. In the clip, the zoo owner addresses Turner and his wife Kourtney, who discussed the Netflix docuseries on the latest episode of her podcast Holding Kourt.

"Hey, Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff Lowe from the Tiger King show on Netflix. Thank you for watching our show, Christie said you're a big fan, and... yeah, you need a life. You just wasted seven hours on us. Take care guys, we love you."

He continued, "Netflix is adding one more episode, we'll be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on."

The series follows a rivalry between former zoo owner Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic, and Carole Baskin, among others. For his role in a murder-for-hire plot and additional animal cruelty charges, Exotic is now in prison serving a 22-year sentence.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.