Jeffrey P. Carman, Intellectual Property Attorney in Hollywood, Dies at 36

Jeffrey P. Carman, an intellectual property attorney in Hollywood, died Feb. 13 of natural causes in Victorville, Calif., his family announced. He was 36.

Carman served as an intern at ICM and then did work for the Walt Disney Co., Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Twentieth Century Fox, Universal and Principato Young.

Born in Pomona and raised in Claremont, Calif., Carman was especially interested in animation as a youngster. After graduating from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in history in 2005, he attended law school and received his JD, then pursued his master's in entertainment law at Southwestern.

Survivors include his parents, Jeffrey and Nancy; sisters Courtney and Emily; brother-in-law Daylan; and grandmother Julie.

A memorial service will take place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery at 2 p.m. on March 30 in the Abbey of the Psalms.