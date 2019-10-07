Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Tie the Knot

The couple, who share two children, officially got married on Oct. 5.

After being together for 10 years, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are officially newlyweds.

Burton took to Instagram on Monday to announce that the couple got married on Saturday, Oct. 5.

"This past weekend was the best of my entire life," the One Tree Hill alum captioned a photo of the couple embracing on their wedding day.

"Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real," she continued in the post. "We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."

Burton added that she has always considered Morgan, who currently plays Negan on The Walking Dead, to be her husband. "Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband," she wrote. "Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss."

"I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed," she concluded in the post. "So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan."

Morgan also shared the news on his Instagram account.

"I’d say words... but there aren’t any. Mrs Morgan.... I love you," he captioned a photo of the two following the ceremony. "Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world."

The couple began dating in 2009. They share two children. Their son, Augustus, was born in March 2010, while their daughter, George, was born in Feb. 2018.

This marks the second marriage for both Morgan and Burton. Morgan was previously married to actress Anya Longwell, while Burton was married to Ian Prange from 2004-2009.