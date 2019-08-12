Attorney General Says "Serious Irregularities" Discovered in Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Died

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined comment Monday as to whether any staff monitoring Epstein had been placed on leave.

The investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein took another turn on Monday when Attorney General William Barr said "serious irregularities" had been discovered in the federal jail where the accused sex trafficker was held.

Speaking at a conference in New Orleans for the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, Barr made it clear he wanted answers and so do many others.

"We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation," Barr said during televised remarks. "We will get to the bottom of it and there will be accountability."

The "irregularities" to which Barr referred were not clear.

The 66-year-old billionaire money manager was reportedly taken off suicide watch at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which he was under after he reportedly tried to kill himself late last month.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined comment Monday as to whether any staff monitoring Epstein had been placed on leave.

Epstein died Saturday of suspected suicide.

On Sunday, the New York City Medical Examiner's office said the results of the Epstein's autopsy are "pending further information." It is unclear what that means.

Barr said Saturday that he was "appalled" by Epstein's death.

“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr said in a statement. "In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death."

The New York City Medical Examiner said Sunday, at the request of Epstein's representatives "and the awareness of the federal prosecutor," private pathologist Dr. Michael Baden also attended the examination.

Epstein was arrested July 6 and charged with allegedly helming a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls. He pleaded not guilty.