Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Confirms Suicide by Hanging

The 66-year-old accused sex trafficker was found dead Saturday.

Jeffrey Epstein died after he hanged himself in a New York federal jail cell, a report from New York City Medical Examiner's office states.

The cause of death is officially suicide.

The coroner did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The 66-year-old accused sex trafficker was found unconscious in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell Saturday morning.

An initial autopsy was conducted Sunday, but the results were listed as "pending further information."

It was reported later in the week that Epstein suffered broken bones in the neck, which is a common occurrence in a hanging cause of death.

The billionaire financier was arrested July 6 and charged with allegedly helming a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls. He pleaded not guilty.

Epstein tried to kill himself in late July.

After being found semi-conscious in his cell with marks on his neck, he was placed on suicide watch. He had since been taken off suicide watch from that previous attempt.

Attorney General William Barr on Monday said "serious irregularities" had been discovered in the federal jail where the Epstein was held. "We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation," Barr said during televised remarks. "We will get to the bottom of it, and there will be accountability."

The "irregularities" to which Barr referred were not clear.