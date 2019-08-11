Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Results "Pending Further Information," Coroner Says

The 66-year-old accused sex trafficker was found unconscious Saturday morning in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell.

The results of the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein are "pending further information," according to a statement Sunday from the New York City Medical Examiner's office.

Just what that "information" may be is unclear.

At the request of Epstein's representatives "and the awareness of the federal prosecutor," private pathologist Dr. Michael Baden also attended the Sunday examination, according to the statement.

Epstein died of suspected suicide on Saturday.

The 66-year-old accused sex trafficker was found unconscious in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell, authorities said.

The billionaire financier was arrested July 6 and charged with allegedly helming a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls.

He pleaded not guilty.

Epstein reportedly tried to kill himself in late July. After being found semi-conscious in his cell with marks on his neck, he was placed on suicide watch.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that Epstein had been taken off suicide watch from that previous attempt.

Attorney General William Barr said he was "appalled" by Epstein's death.

“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr said in a statement. "In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death."

President Donald Trump responded to the news by retweeting conspiracy theories.