Jeffrey Epstein Denied Bail in Federal Sex-Trafficking Case

The 66-year-old wealthy financier has pleaded not guilty.

Jeffrey Epstein will remain behind bars indefinitely.

The wealthy financier was denied bail Thursday after being charged last week with allegedly operating a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls.

Prosecutors reportedly said he has the means to flee and is a flight risk. The judge agreed.

The 66-year-old Epstein was charged with sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking (of minors). He was arrested July 6 and has pleaded not guilty.

An indictment unsealed last week alleges that between 2002 and 2005 Epstein (who has Hollywood and political ties) orchestrated the sex trafficking of minors in New York and Florida. He allegedly had previous victims procure dozens more underage girls as young as 14 for sex acts.

"Epstein created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit in locations including New York and Palm Beach," the indictment states. "Epstein knew that many of his New York victims were underage, including because certain victims told him their age."

The indictment also claims friends and employees helped Epstein with his network of victims, including scheduling sexual encounters.

Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in jail in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to state charges of solicitation of prostitution. He avoided federal charges at that time. His sentence was later reduced to 13 months, with one year of parole, while incarcerated.