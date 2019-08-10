Jeffrey Epstein Dies by Suicide in New York Jail (Report)

The billionaire financier was charged with allegedly helming a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls.

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in his New York jail cell, ABC News reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for more information from The Hollywood Reporter.

Epstein hanged himself, according to ABC News.

Epstein, 66, was being housed in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correction Center. He reportedly tried to kill himself last month.

The billionaire financier was charged with allegedly helming a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls.

He was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty.

He was being charged with trafficking minors in Florida and New York between 2002 and 2005.

Federal authorities allege Epstein established a system where he would pay cash for "massages" from girls as young as 14 but later assaulted and/or sexually abused them.

Authorities claim that some victims in turn became recruiters for the money manager.

