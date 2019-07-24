Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Found Injured on Floor of Jail Cell

The wealthy financier was arrested in early July on federal sex trafficking charges.

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found injured inside his cell at a New York City jail, NBC News reported Wednesday night.

Epstein, 66, was found on the floor of his cell in the fetal position on Wednesday night, according to sources that spoke to NBC News. He was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck when he was discovered.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to the Metropolitan Correction Center, the U.S. Attorney's Office and Epstein's lawyer for comment. The U.S. Marshal's office hadn't yet heard of the alleged injury when contacted by THR.

Sources told NBC News that Epstein may have tried to hang himself. Another source told NBC that Epstein’s injuries were not serious, and raised the possibility that he may have used the incident to obtain a transfer from jail. An assault is also being considered as the source of his injuries.

The Daily Beast reported later Wednesday night that, prior to the alleged injury, Epstein had been moved to solitary protective custody to protect him from inmates threatening him with injury.

Epstein is currently housed in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correction Center, which has previously held El Chapo and Bernie Madoff, after being denied bail on June 18. Prosecutors had argued that the financier was a flight risk, which the judge in his case agreed with.

The financier, charged with allegedly helming a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls, was arrested on July 6 and has pleaded not guilty. He is being charged of trafficking minors in Florida and New York between 2002 and 2005 in a scheme wherein Epstein would pay cash for "massages" from girls as young as 14 but later assaulted and/or sexually abused them. Authorities claim that some victims in turn became recruiters for the money manager.

Epstein's arrest is only the latest for the mogul, who was sentenced to eight months' jail time in 2008 after he pled guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitutes in Florida. He was at that time accused, again, of working with associates to lure girls to his home for paid "massages" that turned into assaults. His sentence was infamously reduced to 13 months with one year of parole, and Epstein was allowed to leave his jail cell to go to his office for 12 hours each day.

Epstein's trial date has yet to be set.