Jeffrey Epstein Witnessed With Underage Girls Last Year, Report Says

Newly released documents show that a previously undisclosed federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein included an examination of whether he was traveling with underage girls as recently as last year.

U.S. Marshals Service records show investigators spoke in July with an air-traffic controller who says she witnessed Epstein with young girls at an airport near his U.S. Virgin Islands retreat.

The controller was interviewed as part of an inquiry into whether Epstein violated his sex offender status by not disclosing overseas travel.

Records related to that probe were made public this week by the Marshals Service as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request filed by MuckRock News, an online repository for public records.

Epstein killed himself Aug. 10 while in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein's lawyers did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.