Jeffrey Epstein's Neck Broken In Multiple Places, Autopsy Says (Report)

The Washington Post reported that the financier and convicted sex offender, who died in custody last Saturday, had injuries "more common in victims of strangulation."

An autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein's body revealed that the financier and convicted sex offender sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones, deepening the mystery surrounding his death by suspected suicide in custody last Saturday.

According to a report in the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, citing two people familiar with the findings of the autopsy, Epstein's autopsy showed that among the bones broken in his neck was his hyoid bone, near the Adam's apple. Though such a break could occur in death by hanging, particularly in older men, they are “more common in victims of homicide by strangulation,” experts told the Post.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan last Saturday morning. He reportedly tried to kill himself in late July. After being found semi-conscious in his cell with marks on his neck, he was placed on suicide watch. The Associated Press reported Saturday that Epstein had been taken off suicide watch from that previous attempt.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and faced up to 45 years in prison.

More to come...