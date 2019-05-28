Jeffrey Katzenberg to Get Cannes Lions Media Person of the Year Honor

The former DreamWorks Animation CEO will also give a keynote on his new short-form Quibi venture with CEO Meg Whitman.

Jeffrey Katzenberg is set for a career honor as Media Person of the Year at this year's Cannes Lions festival.

He'll appear at the annual "festival of creativity," the ad confab which has sharpened its focus on the tech and entertainment industries in recent years, to talk up his new mobile-first content platform Quibi.

Katzenberg will be feted at an evening ceremony June 19 and give a keynote earlier in the day with Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan to discuss the plans for the shortform video platform set to launch in April 2020.

The former DreamWorks head has described his new project as feature-length films that unfold in eight-minute chapters. Quibi falls under Katzenberg's well-funded tech investment WndrCo., funded at $1 billion.

“Over my career I have had the honor of working in many different forms of storytelling, from film to television to the Broadway stage, but the journey we are on today with Quibi is the most exciting one yet, as we embark on a new form of storytelling. By bringing together the very best of Hollywood and SiliconValley, we hope to usher in the era of mobile-first entertainment," said Katzenberg.

“[Katzenberg's] unbounding creative leadership and vision has led to the transformation and ground-breaking success of high-profile businesses across the entertainment, media and technology landscape,” added Cannes Lions CEO Philip Thomas.

As previously announced, Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels will receive the inaugural Entertainment Person of the Year at the fest.. Alfonso Cuaron, Shonda Rhimes, Jeff Goldblum and Kerry Washington are among some of the entertainment faces to be featured so far, along with Tiffany CEO Reed Krakoff, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons and Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg.

The Lions festival will take place June 17 – 21 in Cannes, France.