Jeffrey Katzenberg to Keynote Banff World Media Festival

The Dreamworks co-founder will kick off a new Banff Summit series of speakers.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of Dreamworks, is set to offer a keynote speech at the Banff World Media Festival, organizers said Thursday.

Katzenberg, who is also managing partner of WndrCo and chairman and founder of the shortform video venture Quibi, on June 9 will participate in a fireside conversation.

"Jeffrey’s well-earned reputation as a world-class content leader presents such an exciting opportunity for all of us attending the Banff World Media Festival. We are honored to have him join us," Randy Lennox, chair the Banff board of directors, said in a statement.

Katzenberg's appearance will kick off a new Banff Summit series of keynote speakers.

The 40th Banff World Media Festival is set to run from June 9 to 12 in the Canadian Rockies.