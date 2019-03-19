Broadway Musical 'Jekyll & Hyde' Coming to the Big Screen

Oscar-winner Alexander Dinelaris has penned the adaptation.

The Broadway musical Jekyll & Hyde is coming to the big screen in an adaptation penned by Alexander Dinelaris, which he will produce under his New York-based development company, Lexicon, in which he is partnered with Rob Quadrino.

Lexicon has inked a first-look deal with Richard Saperstein’s Bluestone Entertainment. Saperstein will produce Jekyll & Hyde alongside Dinelaris and Quadrino, and Fezziwig Studios’ Dan Angel, Brian Gott and Marc Iannarino. Phil Kim and David Segel will serve as executive producers.

Based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novel and originally conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, with music by Wildhorn, a book by Leslie Bricusse and lyrics by Wildhorn, Bricusse and Cuden, Jekyll and Hyde debuted on Broadway in 1997 and has since played across four continents, in 28 countries, grossing close to $1 billion.

“Bringing the gritty potential of Leslie and Frank’s stirring gothic musical to the big screen made Jekyll & Hyde the perfect project to launch Lexicon, which is focused on character driven, muscular storytelling,” Dinelaris said.

In a joint statement, Bricusse and Wildhorn commented: “After 30 years of our stage productions playing successfully in almost every major country in the world, we are absolutely thrilled to see our musical version of Jekyll and Hyde becoming a major motion picture.”

Dinelaris, repped by CAA, won the best original screenplay Oscar for Birdman, co-produced The Revenant and wrote the Tony-nominated Broadway musical On Your Feet!, based on the life and music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.