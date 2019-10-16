People's Choice Awards: Jennifer Aniston to Receive Icon Prize

The 'Morning Show' star will be honored for her fan-favorite performances in movies and TV.

A day after joining Instagram with a high-profile Friends reunion pic, Jennifer Aniston's big week continues as the actress-producer is set to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

The Morning Show star will be honored for her fan-favorite performances in movies and TV, including this year's Netflix hit Murder Mystery, for which she is nominated for female movie star of 2019.

“Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time,” said E!'s news, live events and lifestyle digital general manager Jen Neal. “For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we’re honoring Jennifer Aniston with ‘The People’s Icon of 2019.’”

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Nov. 10. The live broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

More to come...