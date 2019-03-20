Lionsgate Names Jen Hollingsworth Motion Picture Group COO

She had been serving as executive vp strategic planning and operations.

Jen Hollingsworth has been named chief operating officer of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, effective immediately, it was announced Wednesday by Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake.

In the newly created position, Hollingsworth will work closely with Drake, as she heads up the group‘s finance department, manages a strategic planning and analysis team and oversees daily operations. She also will be involved in cross-company initiatives, the company said.

Hollingsworth had been serving as executive vp strategic planning and operations, where she was responsible for worldwide deal analysis, operational management and strategic planning for the company’s film slate across multiple film labels, including Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment, Good Universe and Pantelion Films. Hollingsworth first joined Lionsgate as vp finance and business development in 2007, when the company acquired Drake’s Mandate Pictures.

“Jen is one of the most exceptional and talented motion picture business strategists working in our industry today. She knows this company inside and out, is skilled, experienced and is the ideal chief operating officer. She has spearheaded many of Lionsgate’s successes within the motion picture group and is the best at understanding the marriage of business opportunities and the creative aspirations of filmmakers,” Drake said in announcing the promotion.