Jenna Bush Hager Welcomes Third Child

The 'Today With Hoda & Jenna' co-host gave birth to her first son Friday.

Former first daughter and Today With Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager gave birth to her first son, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, on Friday. She and her husband, Henry Hager, are already parents to daughters Mila, six, and Poppy, three.

The new addition to the family was named after his father, while his middle name came from Bush Hager's grandfather Harold Welch.

The baby was born at 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19.29 inches long. He is the first grandson for both sides of the family.

Bush Hager, whose father is former president George W. Bush, took to Instagram to share the news Monday morning. "Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold “Hal” Hager! Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter," she captioned photos of herself holding Henry with Hager and a solo shot of her holding her new son.

Bush Hager later posted three more photos that showed her daughters with their new brothers "And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother," she captioned the post.

She opened up about her son's name when she called in to Today on Monday morning. "We weren't exactly sure about the name," she said. "Then his big sisters called him 'Hal pal,' and we thought, 'This is just perfect.'"

"I feel good. I feel happy," she told her Today co-hosts about how she was doing after her C-section. "I think when you're holed up in a hospital room with a newborn, and you see the joy and the light in his eyes, you realize this is what life is for — to make the world better for our little babes."

She added, "Even though the news outside these walls isn't so great, you see the joy in their eyes and know that that's what we're here to do."

Bush Hager also shared that her entire family came to visit her in the hospital. "My dad was a little mad that the name wasn't George," she joked about the former president.

"The girls are just so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own," she added. As for her husband, she said that he is "equally enamored" with their new son.

"We can't wait to get him home to be with our girls," she said. "Although I don't know what I'm saying, 'cause then the chaos really will start."