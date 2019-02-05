Jenna Dewan to Publish Self-Help Book ‘Gracefully You’

Following her split from Channing Tatum last year, Dewan will release a guide to happiness and health.

Jenna Dewan is dancing her way into the world of publishing. The actress, known for Step Up, will release her self-help book Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day on Oct. 22, her publisher Gallery Books announced Tuesday.

The book will explore life’s challenges and how Dewan overcomes negativity in her life. Gracefully You features photos along with Dewan’s advice for happiness, physical health, mental health, motherhood, self-care, meditation, nutrition and friendship ($30, pre-order from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster).

The World of Dance host separated from actor Channing Tatum after eight years of marriage in April 2018; they have one daughter.

“I’ve been wanting to tell you all about this forever,” Dewan wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "It’s all about learning to connect deeply and find happiness in every aspect of your life through all the ups and downs. It’ll be full of stories and photos from my life, as well as suggestions for home, health and relationships to help you live your best life," she continued on Instagram.

Tatum, meanwhile, will go to Broadway in November with the stage performance of Magic Mike, premiering at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, he announced Jan. 24. It’s rumored Tatum has been dating singer Jessie J since November 2018.

Dewan’s recent television gigs include Fox’s The Resident and Netflix’s musical series Mixtape. She also appears in the films Berlin, I Love You alongside Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren, as well as The Wedding Year with Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland and Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp. Dewan is repped by UTA.