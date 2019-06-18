Jenni Rivera Biopic in the Works From 'What's Love Got to Do With It' Writer

Mucho Mas Media and De Line Pictures will produce.

Jenni Rivera, the famed Mexican-American singer-songwriter, is the latest musician to get the biopic treatment.

Kate Lanier, the writer behind the Angela Bassett-starring Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, will pen the screenplay.

The untitled project will track Rivera's rise from her native Long Beach, California, her mother having crossed the border on foot while pregnant with Jenni, to the top of the Billboard Latin charts. The feature will also cover her philanthropic endeavors, including being a spokesperson for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence that openly talked about her own personal experiences dealing with domestic and sexual violence. Rivera died in a plane crash in Mexico in 2012. She was 43.

Javier Chapa and Simon Wise of Mucho Mas Media will produce with Donald De Line and his De Line Pictures banner. The producers have secured Rivera's life rights from Jenni Rivera Enterprises.

“My sister dreamt of a biopic of her life for many years, we are thrilled it will come to fruition. We never imagined such an amazing producing and writing team like Donald De Line and Kate Lanier would join together with us to help make her dream a reality," said Rosie Rivera, Jenni Rivera’s sister, in a statement. "It’s taken time to get here because we had to trust Jenni’s story in the right hands — and we are confident that we made the best partnership with Mucho Mas Media and this creative team.”

“Jenni’s story is one that deserves to be told and will resonate not only with those who continue to call themselves fans, but with those who are passionate about stories that address the struggles and triumphs of women — across cultures — who are pursuing their best lives," said De Line.

“The film will honor her artistry and commitment to inspire and help people of all cultures to accomplish their dreams” added Chapa and Wise.

The deal was negotiated by Anjelica Cohn on behalf of Jenni Rivera Enterprises; Lanier, whose credits include Set It Off and Beauty Shop, is repped by Gersh.