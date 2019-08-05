Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling Say Luke Perry "Was With Us Every Second" on 'BH90210'

"It just felt like the right thing to do is to go back and do a show that I know meant so much to him," star Shannen Doherty said when she also spoke about her late colleague on 'Good Morning America.'

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling remembered their late Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry when they visited Today on Monday.

Perry died in March 2019 after suffering from a massive stroke at the age of 52.

While Garth and Spelling were promoting the upcoming reboot BH90210, they reflected on how the timing of the new show helped them cope with Perry's death.

"The timing was something that seemed horrific, but in a weird sort of universal way it was a way for us to be together during an incomprehensible, painful time and I think that that was really good for all of us," said Garth. "He was with us every second of the time."

The reboot was announced in February 2019, though Perry was not confirmed to make an appearance on the show before the time of his death.

Original castmembers Garth, Spelling, Jason Priestly, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty will star in and produce the series, which follows fictionalized versions of the actors years after the original show ended. BH90210 will premiere on Fox on Wednesday.

Spelling added that the new show subtly pays tribute to Perry. "We didn't want to do anything big that would take away from the horrible thing that happened just to do it, so we wanted to do it in a nice way," she said.

Doherty also spoke about Perry when she appeared on Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

The actress shared that she originally did not plan to star in the reboot, but changed her mind after Perry died. "It was nothing against the show, I just didn't want to go back there," she said. "Luke passed away and it came back around to me and I just felt like, 'Wow, we created so much together on 90210, our characters and our relationships, that love between the two of us,' that it felt like the right thing to do."

"It just felt like the right thing to do is to go back and do a show that I know meant so much to him," she said.

Doherty added that it was "surreal" to be back with the entire cast except for Perry. "It was surreal — all of us together again and sort of realizing that you're missing a key component. That you're missing some heart," she said. "Luke was all heart and all humility and beauty and grace and humor and just grounding, earthy human being. So he was missed sorely, for sure."

The actress also touched on her upcoming role in Riverdale's tribute episode to Perry. The late actor starred on The CW series as Archie's father, Fred Andrews.

"I can tell you that I read the script and I bawled my eyes out. I'm so beyond honored that they asked me to do this and Luke had been wanting me to join Riverdale for a really long time. He sort of was harassing the producers, probably to the point where they were like, 'No. Absolutely not,'" she said. "It's a beautiful episode that is nothing but a tribute to his character, Fred, on it and to Luke himself."

"I'm beyond happy and honored that I got to do this again for him," Doherty added.