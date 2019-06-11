Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Dish on Reuniting for 'Murder Mystery'

Sandler joked that after his and Aniston's 2011 film 'Just Go With It,' he "got better over the years, and I think Jennifer is struggling to stay with my chops but I think ultimately she'll get there the next time."

In 2011, longtime friends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler teamed up for romantic comedy Just Go With It. Eight years later, the duo has reunited for Netflix's Murder Mystery after jumping at the chance to work together again.

At the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Aniston said that she did the movie exclusively "because of [Sandler], that's the only reason," since he was already attached as a star and producer.

As for how this one compared to the their first collaboration, Anniston noted how they filmed "one in Hawaii and one was in Italy, so we just were spoiled rotten again and just had fun."

Sandler, on the other hand, joked that he "got better over the years, and I think Jennifer is struggling to stay with my chops but I think ultimately she'll get there the next time."

Murder Mystery tells the story of an American couple who go on a European vacation and wind up being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. Sandler, who has had a deal with Netflix since 2014, wanted to make the film because of its portrayal of marriage and the dynamic between his and Aniston's characters.

"What I loved mostly about it was it was a married couple that gets together and shows what it's like when you support each other and rely on each other," he told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet. "It's a very romantic movie about marriage, that's what I liked about it."

Writer James Vanderbilt said he was inspired to write that positive perception of marriage because he had never seen a movie about two people in love, rather than breaking up or getting together.

"I loved the idea of making a movie about a couple that works together really, really well to achieve something together," he said. Vanderbilt also revealed the long road to get this film made, having written the script 14 years ago and cycling through numerous different stars and directors over the last decade. The one constant, he says, was Sandler.

"The great thing about it was Adam Sandler committed to it years and years and years ago, and we tried to get it made for years and years and years, and finally when he went to Netflix, he sort of raised his hand and said, 'I really want to do this here,'" he said.

The writer added that now that the film is finally complete, no one could have starred besides Sandler and Aniston.

"The idea always was what if the prototypical American couple kind of crash-landed into an Agatha Christie movie, and I think they are this sort of amazing blue collar American couple," Vanderbilt said of the two stars. "Nobody could play that as well as they could, so it was kind of a dream come true to have that."

The premiere, held at Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Calif., also welcomed director Kyle Newacheck and stars Luis Gerardo Mendez, Shioli Kutsuna, Dr. John Kani and Dany Boon, who reminisced about times Sandler played music on set and Aniston organized cast dinners. Kevin Nealon, Rob Schneider, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos were also in attendance.

Murder Mystery starts streaming on Netflix on June 14.