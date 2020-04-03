Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel Surprise Nurse Who Contracted COVID-19 With $10,000 Gift

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host also shared that the delivery service was giving gift cards to all of the nurses that work on Kimball Fairbanks' floor at her Utah-based hospital.

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel teamed up to help a nurse that tested positive for COVID-19 during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The segment opened with Kimmel talking to Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse from St. George, Utah, about her experience with the coronavirus.

Fairbanks explained that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. In response to the diagnosis, she was furloughed from work and must self-isolate for two weeks.

She admitted that she wasn't sure how she contracted the virus, but likely got it while at work.

"I kind of felt like I got hit by a train, but I think I just have really mild symptoms," she said, noting that it felt like she had a head cold combined with the flu. Fairbanks added that her symptoms feel "decently manageable."

Kimmel said that he wanted to cheer her up and brought Aniston into the video chat. "I just have to say God bless you and all of you that are out there, doing what you're doing," Aniston told Fairbanks. "I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing and putting your health at risk and all of that. You're just phenomenal."

Fairbanks later told Aniston and Kimmel that she has not been able to cook while distancing herself from her family, so she has been relying on delivery services to provide her food.

"That's good cause you know what Jimmy cooked up?" said Aniston. "You're gonna be getting a $10,000 gift certificate from Postmates."

Fairbanks was initially speechless and Kimmel joked, "But you have to use it all in one shot." The host also shared that Postmates was giving gift cards to all of the nurses that work on her floor at the hospital.

"Oh behalf of all of us, I think Jen said it very well, we are very, very grateful to what you and all these health care workers are doing," said Kimmel. "It's so far above and beyond. It really is unbelievable."

Aniston later told Kimmel how she herself is handling being quarantined.

After noting that she hasn't left her house in three weeks, the actress revealed that she doesn't mind being stuck at home. "I'm an agoraphobe," she said. "It's a nightmare, but me personally, it's not been that much of a challenge."

She said that the "most challenging thing is watching news," though she limits catching up on current events to once in the morning and again in the evening.

Aniston is passing the time by cleaning and organizing. She revealed that she found "a couple treasures" while cleaning, including a Betamax of her first audition for the soap opera Search for Tomorrow when she was 13 years old. Her father, John Aniston, starred on the show.

"I'm dying to see it, but I was 13 years old and I thought I lost it forever, but I was sort of just cleaning out tons of old boxes," she said. Aniston then shared her plans to get the Betamax transferred so that she can watch it.

The part ultimately went to Jane Krakowski. "The character's name was TR and she was a 13-year-old runaway and I had been visiting my dad at the set — it was shot in New York back then," she explained. "On the bulletin board it was an audition for TR, a 13-year-old runaway, and I was like, 'That's me.'"

Despite Aniston's confidence that she was meant to play the part, her father did not want her to be on the show. "I actually went around his back and I called his agent," she recalled. "I know how to make things happen."

"Then I auditioned. I thought I did great. I was sure that I was gonna get it. And I was also like, 'My dad's on the show,'" said the actress.

Aniston said that another treasure she found while cleaning was a film reel of her parents on The Newlywed Game. "That is a jewel for me," she said, noting that they won. She added that their victory "doesn’t make marriage last."