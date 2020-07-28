Emmys: Jennifer Aniston Nominated for First Time in 11 Years

Aniston — who is being recognized this year for her work in 'The Morning Show' — was last nominated in 2009 for best guest actress in a comedy series for a spot she did on '30 Rock.'

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday and Jennifer Aniston was among the stars who were honored. She received a nom for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Alex Levy in Apple TV +'s The Morning Show.

Aniston was nominated alongside Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Komer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Zendaya (Euphoria).

This marks Aniston's seventh Emmy nomination overall and her first in 11 years. Aniston — who, in 2002, won the award for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her work as Rachel in the hit NBC sitcom Friends — was last nominated in 2009 for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for a spot she did on 30 Rock.

The Morning Show was recognized with nominations in several categories. Aniston's co-star Steve Carell was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for playing Mitch Kessler. Additionally, Billy Cudrup and Mark Duplass earned noms for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for their respective characters, Cory Ellison and Charles "Chip" Black. Martin Short picked up a nom for best guest actor in a drama series for his role as Dick Lundy.

The series was also nominated for outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program; outstanding directing (Mimi Leder) for a drama series; and outstanding main title design.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sept. 20 on ABC.