Jennifer Aniston to Play First Female President in Netflix's 'First Ladies'

Tig Notaro is set to star as her wife, the First Lady, and is also co-writing the script.

Jennifer Aniston will play America's first female president in Netflix's First Ladies, with One Mississippi's Tig Notaro starring as her wife.

The political comedy centers on Beverly and Kasey Nicholson, America’s first female President and her wife, the First Lady, in a story that promises to show that behind every great woman is another great woman.

Notaro and Stephanie Allynne are writing the feature based on their original pitch.

Aniston, Notaro and Allynne are producing, along with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koch for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Chris Henchy will exec produce.

First Ladies continues Aniston and Notaro's separate relationships with Netflix. Aniston is set to star opposite Adam Sandler in comedy Murder Mystery for the streamer, while Notaro will debut her next comedy special Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here on the platform.

Notaro is repped by ICM Partners and Integral. Aniston is repped by CAA and Lighthouse.