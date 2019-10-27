Jennifer Aniston on Finally Joining Instagram: "Why Not Join the Party?"

"It's not that scary," the actress says of her decision to get on board the social media platform after years of holding out.

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her decision to finally join Instagram.

Appearing on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host tells Aniston that she broke the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers, in 5 hours and 16 minutes.

"That's crazy, this thing, huh?" Aniston replied.

The actress and producer joined the platform Oct. 15, posting a Friends cast reunion photo alongside former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Asked why she finally decided to join the social media platform after years of holding out, Aniston told DeGeneres: "It was just one of those things. Eventually — it's not going anywhere, right? So why not join the party? And it's not that scary. [You can] share information, connect with your fans, right wrongs that are said about you, have fun, make fun of yourself, make fun of people. Help animals get rescued," she added, a reference to one of the ways in which DeGeneres uses Instagram.

Aniston has long been one of the last remaining holdouts of her A-list peers to have avoided social media. Last month, the Morning Show actress told InStyle that she "worries about the damaging effects of social media on young people figuring out their identity."

As of Sunday night, Aniston has 17.1 million followers.

During Aniston's appearance on Ellen, the host and actress also discussed DeGeneres' recent kiss on the lips with Howard Stern during a taping. Inspired by that, Aniston and DeGeneres shared their own kiss, a picture which DeGeneres noted would be posted their Instagram accounts.

After they kissed, Aniston noted that DeGeneres has "such soft lips!"

"So do you," said DeGeneres, who is married to actress Portia de Rossi. "That's why I do what I do. No razor burns, soft lips...."

"I get it," Aniston replied.

