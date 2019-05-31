Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Emergency Plane Landing, Reveals Jimmy Kimmel's Joke to Wife's Frantic Text

A surprise 50th birthday trip to Mexico, with Courteney Cox and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' co-head writer Molly McNearney in tow, soon turned scary when one of the plane's wheels went missing mid-flight.

Jennifer Aniston shared how Jimmy Kimmel made light of a scary situation when she visited his special NBA Finals episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

The actress, who stopped by the show with her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler, revealed that she recently went on a surprise trip to Mexico with a group of friends, including Courteney Cox and Kimmel's wife and Jimmy Kimmel Live! co-head writer Molly McNearney, to celebrate her birthday.

But things soon turned scary as the plane had to turn back to California and make an emergency landing.

"It was one of those things where on the takeoff — on the taxi — we heard an explosion, which sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon. It was that loud," said Aniston. "And then everybody thought, 'Well, that's weird.'"

Aniston added that she was the only person on the trip that doesn't like to fly. "Courteney Cox, whose father is a pilot — never afraid — says, 'Should we have checked that? Is everything okay?'" she recalled. "We were like, 'No, it's taxiing.'"

The plane eventually took off, but two hours later the pilot informed the passengers that the flight had to turn around.

"They found some debris from a wheel on the runway. They think it's from our plane," Aniston recalled learning of the situation.

"Everybody starts texting, all of a sudden, their spouses and their children. And I'm like, 'What's going on?'" Aniston continued.

Kimmel added that he was one of the family members that received frantic text messages. "I'm on Google looking up things. 'Can you land without a tire?'" he said.

But he had a different response when McNearney texted him that she loved him and that he'd "always been an incredible husband."

"I said, 'I just signed up for Tinder, but I promise not to activate it until we know what’s what,'" Kimmel said of his joke reply, showing a screenshot of his texts with his wife, including a shirtless photo of himself, which he joked was his Tinder profile photo.

Ultimately the plane landed safely without one wheel.

Earlier in the appearance, Sandler shared how he got Adam Levine to agree to perform at his daughter's Bat Mitzvah.

"It was unbelievable. It was the nicest thing," he said. "The Bat Mitzvah's a big deal and all of her friends are coming and I didn't even know why I did this, but I was like, 'I'd love to do something special for my daughter. I love her so much and blah, blah, blah.'"

"I was driving in town and for some reason, I started texting Adam Levine, who's a great guy," he said. "I text him, 'I'm sorry to do this to you. My kid's getting Bat Mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.' I don't know why I did it."

Sandler said he was shocked that Levine immediately responded. "He writes, 'I can’t say no to you. Where?'" he said. After the Maroon 5 lead singer said that he was familiar with the venue, he asked Sandler which songs he wanted him to perform.

Kimmel then showed the audience a photo from Levine's performance with Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine. "They played three great songs. It was the coolest thing," said Sandler.

The Murder Mystery stars also spoke about filming the Netflix movie in Montreal, Portofino, Lake Como and Milan together.

Kimmel joked that Sandler always chooses vacation destinations to film his projects. The host poked fun at the actor for never filming in locations like the desert and Aniston added, "You would never live through that."

After Aniston added that Sandler's daughters would spend time in her hotel room, the actress shared that Sandler invited "thousands" of his family members to visit the set.

"I had literally 40, 50 relatives come and stay for weeks at a time. Aniston would kind of stare at me through her window. Like, 'What's he doing and why does he have so many people here?'" he recalled.

"We would finish a 14-hour day, and I'd go home to prep," she said. "Then I'd see him with a van outside and just like a clown car of these people just filing in."

Sandler explained that his family believes that each movie will be his last. "They're like, 'You may never make another movie,'" he joked.