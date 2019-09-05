Jennifer Aniston's 'InStyle' Cover Causes Backlash

'The Morning Show' star appears on the magazine's Beauty Issue with dark skin, which InStyle claims is inspired by German model Veruschka.

Jennifer Aniston is raising concerns for her appearance on the cover InStyle's Beauty Issue due to her darkened skin. She stars in the magazine's Sept. 4 edition in a series of shoots inspired by 1960s and 1970s models. One image, in which she wears DKNY bra with a Lalaounis necklace around her neck, sparked backlash with some accusations of blackface.

"See? There WERE black people on Friends!" one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "Jennifer Aniston to play Toni Morrison. Scarlett will be busy playing Michelle Obama #blackface," while another user quipped, "Looks like Jen got 4 fours on her front."

Others defended the 50-year-old star, saying, "since when has being tanned become problematic smh."

A rep for InStyle told NBC News that the shot was inspired by Veruschka, a German model from the 1960s, and other looks were inspired by Catherine Deneuve, Lauren Hutton, Brigitte Bardot and Charlotte Rampling. The magazine did not clarify if the dark skin was from Photoshop or tanning.

Julianne Hough, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and Jimmy Kimmel have also faced accusations of blackface in the past. (In fact, one Twitter user said of Aniston's cover, "They gave her the Ariana grande photoshop package, I see.") In the past year, fashion houses have been criticized for cultural appropriation and racist products, including Gucci's blackface sweater and Prada's animal charms. Both Italian labels have since unveiled diversity initiatives. Dior and Johnny Depp recently faced backlash over its Native American inspired Sauvage campaign, and deleted social media posts after criticism spread online.

Aniston will soon to helm Apple's The Morning Show alongside Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to InStyle and Aniston for comment.