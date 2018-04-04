Jennifer Ehle, Scott Speedman Join Damian Lewis in Thriller 'Run This Town'

Gil Bellows, Ben Platt and 'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud also star in the indie film.

Jennifer Ehle, Scott Speedman and Gil Bellows have joined the political thriller Run This Town from writer-director Ricky Tollman.

They join an ensemble cast that already includes Damian Lewis, Ben Platt, Aladdin star Mena Massoud and Nina Dobrev in the indie now shooting in Toronto through May 2. Run This Town, financed by Aqute Media and Telefilm Canada, follows a young journalist (Platt) who catches wind of a scandal involving a flashy, unpredictable politician with no filter, played by Lewis.

Massoud and Dobrev play political aides trying to keep their boss in check, and the story under wraps, to save their jobs. Ehle most recently starred in J.T. Rogers’ 2017 Tony Award winning Broadway play Oslo, and just wrapped filming the Legendary Entertainment/Hulu drama series 40 North.

Speedman is starring in TNT’s Animal Kingdom, opposite Ellen Barkin, and has film credits that include Underworld and Underworld: Evolution. The film is being produced by Randy Manis, Jonathan Bronfman and Ariella Naymark.

Run This Town is executive produced by Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, and CounterNarrative Films, the production company recently launched by J.C. Chandor, Neal Dodson and Anna Gerb.

Speedman is with UTA and Anonymous Content, while Ehle is repped by UTA.