Jennifer Garner Explains How Save With Stories Initiative With Amy Adams Came About

The two actresses have organized a movement in which stars will read books on social media to raise money for children that don't have access to meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Garner explained how she and Amy Adams came up with their #SaveWithStories charitable initiative on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.

After Jimmy Fallon told some coronavirus-inspired jokes on his front porch, Garner called in to talk about the effort. Working with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, Garner, Adams and other stars are reading stories on social media to raise money for children that don't have access to meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Amy called me Friday night and she said, 'I want to do something to help feed kids who are stranded with school closures.' Cause you, you know, between 25 and 30 million in the United States rely on school for food and free and reduced breakfast, lunches, backpack programs," she said.

Garner shared that she recently visited a school in Kentucky with Save the Children. "They opened their lunch at the end of the school day and kids take home cartons of food," she explained. "What’s happening with those families, as well as kids in urban settings? And I said, 'Okay, if you really want to do this, let's do it.' It's been non-stop since then and really great."

"It's great to have a purpose right now," she added.

A number of stars have volunteered to read books as part of the initiative, including Fallon and Reese Witherspoon.

"People I have never met before — our community — is just so generous and so just, 'How can I help? What can I do?'" said Garner.

The actress later shared how she is spending her time social distancing. After saying that she has been video calling her parents and sister each night, Garner said that she has also spent her free time cooking.

"It's actually been totally fine for me. We have a job to do. We're doing it, which is to stay home. We're flattening that curve," she said.

Fallon concluded the interview by asking Garner to perform a song on the saxophone, which she played in high school.

At Fallon's request for her to perform a "hand washing song," Garner broke out into a performance of "Happy Birthday" as Fallon sang coronavirus-inspired lyrics.

"Happy birthday, wash your hands/ Happy birthday, wash your hands," he sang. "Wash your hands and don't touch your face."

Watch the full episode below.