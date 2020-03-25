Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. and More Live-Stream Concerts to Help WHO Coronavirus Fund

Kirk Franklin, Anne-Marie, Jojo, SOFI TUKKER, Bush and Guy Sebastian are also performing as part of "Together at Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions."

Following a number of live-stream concerts that took place last week, a new slate of performers has continued to live stream shows from their homes this week.

A number of musicians have teamed up with the World Health Organization to put on the concerts. In addition to keeping fans stuck at home entertained, the stars are urging people to support the organization's fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anne-Marie kicked off Wednesday's shows with a performance on her Instagram Live at 11 a.m. PT. Jojo followed with a concert on her Instagram Live at 12 p.m. PT.

Jennifer Hudson will also put on a live-stream concert on her Instagram account at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Fans can text Hudson at 312-584-4141 to request songs and learn more about how they can help Global Citizen's campaign in support of the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund.

SOFI TUKKER will perform on their Instagram Live at 1 p.m. PT, followed her H.E.R.'s performance at 2 p.m. PT. Bush will put on a show on their Instagram Live at 2:30 p.m. PT, while Kirk Franklin will perform at 3:30 p.m. PT and Guy Sebastian will go live on Instagram at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Kerry Washington and Dr. Nadine Burke Harris previously participated in a Q&A, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas also did a Q&A with WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove on Tuesday.

Chloe x Halle and LAUV put on concerts from their homes of Tuesday, while Christine and the Queens, Years & Years, Ziggy Marley, Picture This, Brandy Clark and Vance Joy performed on Instagram Live on Monday.

Katie Couric played piano on Instagram on Sunday, while Evanescence, Bastille, Miguel and Alex Aiono also put on concerts.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin kicked off the initiative on March 16 when he announced that he would perform some music for anyone wanting to tune in via an Instagram live stream.

John Legend followed suit and put on a live stream musical performance of his own.

Other performers that have participated in the initiative include Niall Horan, Common, Julianne Hough, Hozier, OneRepublic, Celeste, Rufus Wainwright, Lindsey Stirling, Juanes, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Global Citizen coordinated the concert live streams with the intent to unite people to fight the coronavirus while many people may feel isolated while staying at home.

The organization launched an urgent campaign in support of WHO's new Solidarity Response Fund. WHO estimates it needs $675 million through April for COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts. Through the campaign, people are encouraged to take action and call on world leaders to support this fund.