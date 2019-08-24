'The Nightingale' Helmer Jennifer Kent Replaced on Venice Competition Jury

Last year Kent was the lone female director in competition.

Australian director Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), who last year was the lone woman in competition with her film The Nightingale , has been replaced on the Venice Film Festival international competition jury.

Bloggers noticed that the Biennale replaced her name on its site as early as Thursday with that of Canadian director Mary Harron (American Psycho), who was originally slated to serve on the Horizons sidebar jury. The Biennale sent out a press release today with an updated list of all juries simply stating Kent “cannot make it to Venice.”

Reps for Kent did not immediately respond to Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment. When reached for more information, the Biennale told THR that she would not be able to travel to the fest due to personal reasons.

After facing backlash for two years due to its track record on the number of female directors at the fest, the fest signed a festival gender parity agreement last year. This year there are only two women in competition . The festival has additionally drawn heat for welcoming directors who have been charged with sexual assault: Roman Polanski (who pleaded guilty to statutory rape and has been accused by more women post-#MeToo) and Nate Parker (who was acquitted of charges involving a college rape incident).

Although agreeing to serve on the jury, Kent was outspoken in saying that she had hoped there would be more representation at the festival this year. “It brings me no joy," Kent said of being the only female filmmaker in the Venice competition last year. “I wish I had my sister filmmakers here.”

"I hope that each one of us can find us a more balanced masculine feminine within ourselves as well. I think there are others that are underrepresented as well. It’s not just women," she continued. "It’s indigenous filmmakers, filmmakers of color, filmmakers from developing countries, filmmakers who don’t identify as cisgender, male, female. We still have a long way to go."

During the 2018 fest, The Nightingale was a huge success in Venice, with Kent taking home the special jury prize, and actor Baykali Ganambarr winning the Marcello Mastroianni best young actor award.