Jennifer Lawrence Engaged to Cooke Maroney

The actress was recently seen wearing an engagement ring while out in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

According multiple outlets, the Oscar-winning actress was recently seen wearing a massive engagement ring while out with Maroney in New York City.

The couple sparked rumors of a relationship in June of last year, when they were seen out for a stroll in New York City.

This will be the first marriage for Lawrence, who was previously in romantically linked to Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

