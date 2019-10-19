Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney in Private Rhode Island Ceremony

Among the 150 wedding guests were Emma Stone, Amy Schumer and Adele.

Jennifer Lawrence is now a married woman.

The 29-year-old actress married fiance Cooke Maroney, 34, in a ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island on Saturday with 150 guests, according to People. Among the attendees were Emma Stone, Amy Schumer and Adele.

The wedding menu featured a choice of wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or an aged leg of beef with forager's sauce, while desserts included cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and house-made s'mores, TMZ reports.

Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in February. The couple first sparked dating rumors in June 2017 after the actress was photographed with the art gallerist.

Though known to be private, Lawrence opened up about her engagement with Maroney during an interview on the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler. "I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,' " Lawrence explained. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him." Describing Maroney as her "best friend," Lawrence also revealed that the desire to get married was mutual with him. "We wanted to marry each other," she said. "We wanted to commit fully."

"I want to legally bind him to me forever," she said. "And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet and, you’re like, 'You can’t leave!' So I wanted to take that offer."

Lawrence also gave her take on her wedding planning process, admitting that she's pretty low-key with certain factors and is "too lazy to be neurotic." "I like saw a dress I liked. I said, 'Oh, that's the dress,'" Lawrence said, explaining that she had the same thoughts when selecting a venue. "I saw a venue, and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.'"

Maroney serves as the director of New York City's Gladstone art gallery, which represents high profile clients such as Lena Dunham's father, Carroll Dunham, Anish Kapoor and Bjork's e-husband Matthew Barney. He previously worked at the Gagosian gallery and graduated from New York University with a degree in art history.

After announcing that she would be taking a break from filming, Lawrence has a slate of upcoming projects as the actress is set to star in and produce the upcoming true-crime story Mob Girl and an untitled A24 drama. Lawrence also launched her production company Excellent Cadaver in Oct. 2018, which includes a first-look deal with Makeready and will see the star, along with her producing partner Justine Polsky, produce films, as well as having Lawrence star in some films. Lawrence also made a return to the X-Men franchise in Dark Phoenix.

This is the first marriage for Lawrence, who was previously romantically linked to her X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult, whom she dated for five years. Lawrence also dated director Darren Aronofsky after meeting on the set of Mother! in Sept. 2016 and dated Coldplay's Chris Martin.