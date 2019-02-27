Jennifer Lawrence Partners With RepresentUs for Anti-Corruption Short Film

Lawrence narrates the short, called 'Unbreaking America: Solving the Corruption Crisis,' which offers a crash course on how America ended up with "a broken democracy" and the actions people can take to reclaim political power by passing anti-corruption laws around the country.

Bipartisan anti-corruption group RepresentUs has enlisted its board member Jennifer Lawrence to star in a new short film that breaks down how the nation can fix broken elections and work to rid the political system of corruption.

Lawrence narrates the short film, called Unbreaking America: Solving the Corruption Crisis, which offers a crash course on how America ended up with "a broken democracy," the RepresentUs strategy to fix corruption, and the actions people can take to reclaim political power by passing anti-corruption laws around the country.

"If you're anything like me, you may find yourself constantly overwhelmed by everything that's wrong with politics," Lawrence explains to start the film. "And I'm not talking about Democrats or Republicans, I'm talking about the flaws that exist in our political system regardless of which party is in power."

"And I know it's hard to talk about politics these days, but look. The government is ours, we pay for it, so it needs to work for us and right now it doesn't, and I mean it really doesn't," she adds, before explaining that just 4 percent of Americans have "a great deal of confidence" in Congress.

According to RepresentUs, studies show that when 3.5 percent of a population engages in sustained activism, it creates a tipping point when social and political change then takes off. Therefore, Lawrence and RepresentUs are aiming to engage 3.5 percent of all Americans, or roughly 11 million people, in an effort to educate and galvanize America around the cause.

They plan to offer the short film free to school classrooms, organized groups and religious institutions; set up screenings in movie theaters across the country; share it on social media with the hashtag #unbreakingamerica; and connect with people across all sides of the political spectrum.

The film will also be screened at the upcoming Unrig Summit in Nashville, March 29-31.

Watch the film below.