Jennifer Lawrence’s Engagement Ring Designer Unveiled

The emerald-cut sparkler was designed by Alison Chemla of Hollywood-loved brand Alison Lou.

In early February, after a cozy dinner with beau Cooke Maroney at the SoHo restaurant Raoul’s (a long-time Hollywood haunt), actress Jennifer Lawrence’s engagement to the New York art gallery director was confirmed. When Lawrence stepped out at the Dior fall-winter 2019 fashion show in Paris on Feb. 26, the world got a closer look at her sizeable emerald-cut diamond on a platinum band. And today we have an answer to the mystery of the designer behind the dazzling ring.

A spokesperson for New York-based fine jewelry brand Alison Lou, founded in 2012 by Alison Chemla, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday that they have designed the ring. They declined a request for comment with further details.

This is the brand’s second major engagement ring coup. Last year, Alison Lou partnered with model-actress Emily Ratajkowsi and her now-husband, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, to co-design her engagement ring after he proposed and they wed at City Hall in New York. Emrata’s sparkler has a unique, modern design that pairs pear- and square-cut diamonds on a wide gleaming yellow gold band; the design process reportedly took over 50 sketches before landing on just the right look.

Alison Lou’s jewels have a starry following. The label has made a name for its fun, quirky designs (from a penne pasta-inspired ring and emoji-themed necklaces to lollipop and ice cream cone stud earrings and “pill by the yard” bracelets). An arty line of lucite Jelly Hoop earrings, launched last year, have become a staple for fans such as Blake Lively, Tracee Ellis Ross, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum and Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves.