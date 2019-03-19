Tribeca: Jennifer Lawrence, Martin Scorsese, Queen Latifah, Michael J. Fox Set for Talks

The 18th annual edition of the Lower Manhattan film festival will also feature conversations with Sarah Silverman, David O. Russell, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro and Dee Rees.

Jennifer Lawrence, Martin Scorsese, Michael J. Fox, Queen Latifah and Sarah Silverman are among the stars set to participate in the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival's talks.

Lawrence and her frequent collaborator David O. Russell will discuss their creative partnership while Scorsese and Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro will join forces to discuss their long-running creative partnership, from Taxi Driver through the upcoming Irishman.

The Tribeca Talks directors series will also feature a conversation with Oscar-winning helmer Guillermo del Toro.

Fox will sit down with his Rescue Me colleague Denis Leary for a discussion of the Back to the Future star and Parkinson's research advocate's career.

And Silverman will talk with fellow comedian, actor and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia about their creative processes. Other participants in Tribeca's storytellers talks series include Questlove, Rashida Jones and VR pioneer Jason Lanier.

The festival will also feature a talk between Queen Latifah and Dee Rees, who directed the hip-hop star in the HBO film Bessie, exploring Latifah's career from musician to actor to entrepreneur. Their conversation will be followed by the premiere of two doc shorts from Queen Latifah's Queen Collective partnership with Procter & Gamble aimed to improve gender and racial equality behind the camera.

Tribeca will host a trio of master classes with Oscar-winning producer and director Irwin Winkler (Rocky, Raging Bull, The Right Stuff, Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street, Creed, Silence and the upcoming Irishman); sound designers Walter Murch, Ben Burtt and Gary Rydstrom; and HBO talent from the digital storytelling space as they discuss transitioning ideas from web series and podcasts to the small screen.

More to come…