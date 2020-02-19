Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Adam McKay Comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Netflix acquired the hot package on Monday.

Jennifer Lawrence has come aboard to star in Don’t Look Up, a comedy that Adam McKay, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated movies Vice and The Big Short, wrote and will direct.

Netflix finalized the deal for the project Monday after it was shopped around over the weekend. The package has a budget of $75 million or more, according to sources who were involved in the bidding.

The story centers on two scientists who discover that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months. They go on a media tour trying to warn the world but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.

McKay will produce via his label, Hyperobject, along with partner Kevin Messick. The project was first announced when McKay signed a first-look deal with Paramount. The studio was the first stop for Look Up but the package’s cost was a stumbling block.

In a statement, McKay said he was "thrilled" to be working with Lawrence: "She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite talent.' And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

Netflix's head of film Scott Stuber stated: “Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

McKay plans on beginning principal photography in April with a tight turnaround in mind as Netflix hopes to release Look Up later this year.

McKay's Hyperobject is currently working on several limited series, a 1980s Los Angeles Lakers drama and a serialized version of Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, among them.

Oscar-winning Lawrence recently wrapped production on theater director Lila Neugebauer’s untitled film for A24. She stars and produced the drama with partner Justine Polsky via their production banner, Excellent Cadaver, along with Scott Rudin Productions. Lawrence will follow Look Up with Mob Girl, to be directed by Paolo Sorrentino for Universal Pictures.

McKay is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Lawrence is repped by LBI and Hansen Jacobson.