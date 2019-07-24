Jennifer Lawrence to Star In, Produce True-Life Mafia Story 'Mob Girl'

'The Young Pope' filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino will direct the adaptation for Makeready.

Jennifer Lawrence and The Young Pope director Paolo Sorrentino have teamed up to adapt Mob Girl, a feature adaptation of a true-crime story for Makeready, the content studio founded by Brad Westson.

Lawrence will star and also produce the adaptation of the book by Teresa Carpenter along with Justine Polsky via the duo’s banner, Excellent Cadaver, Makeready said Wednesday. Sorrentino and Lorenzo Mieli will also produce.

Angelina Burnett, a writer-producer who worked on such shows as The Americans and Halt and Catch Fire, has been hired to pen the script.

Mob Girl centers on Arlyne Brickman, a woman who grew up among racketeers and mobsters on the Lower East Side of New York City. From from dating the wiseguys to then running errands for them, she became a “mob girlfriend” who then wanted a piece of the action herself. She eventually became a police informant and major witness in the government's case against the Colombo crime family.

“Seeing this story from a woman’s point of view is a fresh and exciting approach to telling a classic mob story,” said Weston in a statement.

Makeready partner and head of film, Pam Abdy, and Natalie Williams will oversee for the studio.

Mob Girl marks the first project under the recently announced, first-look film deal between Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver and Makeready. Lawrence is currently shooting A24’s untitled soldier drama being directed by stage director-turned first time filmmaker Lila Neugebauer. She and Polsky are producing the feature along with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush.

Sorrentino and Miele produced Young Pope, which starred Jude Law, for HBO. The duo are currently in production on the follow-up, The New Pope, with John Malkovich joining the Law-led cast. Both series were created and directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Lawrence is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Sorrentino is repped by UTA. Burnett is repped by Manage-ment and Gang Tyre. ICM Partners repped the author in the book deal.