Jennifer Lopez Addresses "Letdown" of Oscars Snub in Conversation with Oprah Winfrey

As part of Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour stop in Los Angeles, Lopez sat down with Winfrey to talk Super Bowl, 'Hustlers,' family and turning 50.

So far in 2020, Jennifer Lopez has already banked a number of high-profile nominations for her performance in Hustlers and delivered a critically acclaimed Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Shakira. After not receiving an Oscar nomination for her performance as stripper Ramona, though, Lopez admitted that she was affected by the Academy's snub.

"I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," the star told Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down interview Saturday at the Los Angeles stop for Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour. "There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of 'She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen, if it doesn’t you’re crazy.' I’m reading all the articles going, 'Oh my god, could this happen?' And then it didn’t and I was like 'Ouch,' it was a little bit of a letdown. Also I felt like my whole team — most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years — and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit."

Speaking in front of a crowd of 13,000 at The Forum, Lopez continued that after a year of the halftime show, a sold-out tour and awards acclaim followed by the Oscars snub, "I had to re-examine like 'Why do you do this, what are you so sad about right now? You just had the most amazing year of your life — you just had the biggest opening of a movie in your career, you just walked the runway in Milan and had a fashion moment [in her iconic Versace dress], you’re doing the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks, what is it?'"

"And you want people’s validation," she continued. "You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, 'No you don’t need that, you do this because you love it," eventually realizing that "I don't need this award right here to tell me that I am enough."

Elsewhere in the hour-long conversation, which touched on Lopez's relationship with Alex Rodriguez, her role as a mother, learning to be alone after her divorce and turning 50, Winfrey also highlighted her Super Bowl halftime performance, declaring that "we had never seen anything like that."

Lopez said that one of the biggest challenges of the night was having to stand and watch Shakira perform for the first six minutes of the show, waiting in the wings before it was her time with the mentality of, "Alright, we're about to tear this stadium down." She also responded to the backlash that the show was too provocative, saying that, "it was such a beautiful night and it was so well received, to listen to the small fraction of people who thought it was too sexy or were trying to say something negative, it would’ve been a sin for me to concentrate on that." The star also noted that she was wearing so many layers of tights that "I was so covered — it's like having a wetsuit on, it was that thick."

The conversation with JLo headlined a day full of wellness as part of Winfrey's national WW-sponsored tour, which also included mediation leader Julianne Hough, Jesse Israel, and WW CEO Mindy Grossman. Among the thousands of largely female attendees were Gayle King, Rita Wilson, David Oyelowo and Disney+'s Ricky Strauss.

To close out the talk, Winfrey inquired, "Are there some days you just look at yourself in the mirror and go, 'Damn'?" As the audience laughed and cheered, Lopez admitted, "There are days where I'll look in the mirror or I'm getting out the shower and looking at myself and I'm like 'Ah you're sexy,' and I feel myself every once in a while."