Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Debut Eyewear Campaign and Collections

"I love how easy it is to change my mood by just putting on a pair of sunglasses," said Lopez.

With the news of their engagement still in the air, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are further solidifying their stylish union by starring in Quay Australia’s new year-long global marketing campaign, as well as launching collections of their own. The brand has previously partnered with Kylie Jenner and Shay Mitchell.

Lopez, who has been a fan of the brand since 2015, called her QUAY x JLO capsule “so fitting” in a released statement. The six women's styles ($60 each) include features such as metal accents, oversized shapes, and iridescent lenses, plus a new cat eye take on aviators, adding more variety to the 49-year-old star's sizable personal collection.

“Quay Australia has been one of my go-to brands ever since I first discovered them a few years ago,” said the multi-hyphenate who will also star in the new film Hustlers announced this week. “I fell in love with them, and I’ve worn them regularly since.”

She continued: “Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe. I love how easy it is to change my mood by just putting on a pair of sunglasses. Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on a great pair of sunglasses is part of that.”

Lopez's affinity for wearing Quay sunnies for a variety of occasions (the gym, date nights and red-carpet moments) has worn off on Rodriguez, whose men’s collection QUAY x AROD includes five sporty styles including aviators ($50 to $60 each).

Of the experience of working with his soon-to-be bride, the former baseball player noted, “It was really special to be able to shoot in Miami with Jennifer; she was the one who introduced me to Quay Australia. I’ve followed the brand for quite some time and love how they are disrupting the eyewear category. I’ve never had a pair of sunglasses that fit so well.”

Celebrating the partnership, Quay Australia CEO Jodi Bricker said: “Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate female force, an inspiration for women who dream of doing it all. She owns and expresses each diverse side of herself—superstar, businesswoman, mother—and that’s exactly what this brand stands for. The ability to put on your best self each day, whatever that means to you."

"Partnering with Jennifer and Alex gives us the ultimate ability to bring that magic to our community," he said. "They are both genuine fans of the brand, which is so important to Quay. Individually they are powerful; together they are unstoppable.”