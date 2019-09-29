Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share Engagement Party Photos

"So great celebrating with family and close friends last night," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, while Lopez gushed about Friday being the "most beautifully elegant night."

While a Super Bowl halftime show announcement was the big career news of Jennifer Lopez's week, her engagement to Alex Rodriguez took priority this weekend, when the couple celebrated their upcoming wedding at a party with family and friends.

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their plans to marry in March after dating for about two years.

See photos from the bride-and-groom-to-be's engagement party below.

