STYLE Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share Engagement Party Photos 5:35 PM PDT 9/29/2019 by Ashley Iasimone, Billboard While a Super Bowl halftime show announcement was the big career news of Jennifer Lopez's week, her engagement to Alex Rodriguez took priority this weekend, when the couple celebrated their upcoming wedding at a party with family and friends. "So great celebrating with family and close friends last night," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, while Lopez gushed about Friday being the "most beautifully elegant night." Lopez and Rodriguez announced their plans to marry in March after dating for about two years. See photos from the bride-and-groom-to-be's engagement party below. View this post on Instagram Thank you Carol and Bob for the most beautifully elegant night...we love you #engagementparty @carolebayersager @arod A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 29, 2019 at 2:17pm PDT View this post on Instagram 9/27/19 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 29, 2019 at 2:18pm PDT View this post on Instagram 9/27/19 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 29, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT View this post on Instagram So great celebrating with family and close friends last night. A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Sep 28, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT This story first appeared on Billboard.com.