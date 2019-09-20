Jennifer Lopez Closes Versace Show in Redux of 2000 Grammys Dress

The green palm-print Versace dress is credited for the creation of Google Images.

Jennifer Lopez may be poised to earn her first Oscar nomination with her starring role as street-smart stripper Ramona in Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, but for Lopez, that's already old news. Lopez is making international headlines again by bringing back a bit of fashion history.

When it comes to red carpet moments, the green palm-print Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys will easily go down as one of the most iconic looks ever to grace an awards show. And now the superstar is back at it again nearly two decades later, as she donned a redux of the dress to close out Versace's spring-summer 2020 show in Milan.

The 50-year-old entertainer was as stunning as ever as she closed out the show. The audience screamed and cheered, leaping to their feet to get a glimpse of the diva, a sight rarely seen at a buttoned-up fashion show. Incredibly this version showed off even more skin, with the silk cut out on the sides to show off Lopez's abs.

Wearing large gold medallion earrings and her long blonde hair flipped under, Lopez strutted the catwalk like no one has strutted before, holding open the skirt of her dress to show off the tropical pattern.

The semi-sheer Hawaiian-inspired chiffon drape which plunged below the navel and skimmed the legs like a beach coverup was a look few could pull off, even in 2000, when the red carpet stunner catapulted Lopez to super-stardom.

Lopez was not even the first person to wear an iteration of the dress on a red carpet. Donatella Versace wore it to the Met Gala in 1999, while Spice Girl Geri Halliwell donned it for a music awards ceremony in Cannes. But neither could generate the same headlines as J Lo.

Her look has even been credited with the creation of Google Images. Then Google-chairman Eric Schmidt said the dress was the most searched for item they had ever seen at the time, but there was no way to take users directly to the dress. Thus, Google Images was born.

Lopez unfortunately has not been able to hustle any compensation for her tech prowess. She joked that she would like to receive, "just a small part of it ... a truck full of money."

Last year, Versace created another version of the dress in a youthful heart print, with Amber Valletta, who originally wore the dress on Versace's runway in 1999, wearing the update on the catwalk.