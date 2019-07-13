Jennifer Lopez Concert Evacuated Due to New York City Power Outage

"I am obviously heartbroken and devastated ... I love you. I'm so sorry this happened in the middle of our moment," said Lopez at the time.

Just after taking the stage, Jennifer Lopez was forced to call off her concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden Saturday night, amid a widespread power outage in the city.

The outage was initiated by a transformer fire that started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue, according to the New York City Fire Department.

"They just told me to get off stage," J. Lo said in a video clip on Twitter, filmed backstage and Madison Square Garden. "I was waiting there. Obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden."

"They're asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly," she said in her update.

"I am obviously heartbroken and devastated ... I love you. I'm so sorry this happened in the middle of our moment," said J. Lo.

In a second video, she added: "I just don't even know what to say. I just want you guys to know that you're gonna get your money's worth, that we are going to come back and we're gonna do an amazing show for you. I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it very well. They did the smartest thing for everybody's safety."

In addition to the cancelation of her show, many productions on Broadway, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Frozen, Moulin Rouge and The Lion King, were called off Saturday night. The Manhattan power outage left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.

The power is out in NYC and at MSG. Heartbroken to say tonight’s show is cancelled. We will reschedule. Love you all!!! Stay safe! #ItsMyPartyTour pic.twitter.com/QHzaXYLdoy — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 14, 2019

Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!! #ItsMyPartyTour pic.twitter.com/PZhFoPkeeM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 14, 2019

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com.