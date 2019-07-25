Jennifer Lopez Shines in Custom Versace Dress at 50th Birthday Party

The custom gold chainmail gown, a riff on a fall 2019 Versace runway look selling for $15,000, features buckled "bondage straps" and a high slit.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday night at a massive birthday bash in Miami. Videos of the star rocking out alongside her 250 guests at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s estate on Star Island surfaced on the Internet, and it looked like an epic party.

Her energetic attitude was shining, but what really caught the public's eye was her strappy Versace dress. A similar black dress from the fall 2019 Versace runway that sold for $14,975, which did not match J.Lo's gold theme, so her favorite Italian designer (Donatella Versace) created a custom gilded version which comes with a different price tag. (Versace told The Hollywood Reporter that it does not publish custom pricing).

The custom gold chainmail gown worn by J. Lo featured a high slit and was decorated on the bodice and back with buckled "bondage straps," according to a spokesperson for Versace. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, J.Lo accessorized with her dazzling engagement ring (courtesy of fiancé Alex Rodriguez),diamond hoop earrings and a diamond Legacy ring by Lana Jewelry, a gold Versace clutch and gold Atelier Versace sandals.

While Lopez is the first to rock the gold version, Kim Kardashian wore the black runway dress first on the cover of Vogue Japan's August issue. The two are friends, and Kardashian wished J.Lo a happy birthday on social media.

Page Six reports that J.Lo partied until 2 a.m., jamming out to DJ Cassidy as well as performances by Fat Joe, Ashanti, DJ Khaled and her 11-year-old daughter Emme, who sang "Mahogany" for her mom. Lopez is currently on her It's My Party tour.

See the star's birthday look below.

This article first appeared on Billboard.com.