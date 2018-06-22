Jennifer Lopez Posts Emotional Tweets About Detained Immigrant Children

The singer tried to imagine how she would feel if her own children were "ripped from my arms."

Joining the rising chorus of artists, activists and politicians decrying the Trump administration's child detention policy, Jennifer Lopez posted a series of tweets on Thursday (June 21) encouraging all Americans to come together to fight against what she called "atrocities."

"Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children," she said of 10 year-old twins Emme and Max. "I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home." Lopez's tweets came less than a day after a rare reversal by President Trump on Wednesday (June 20), when his administration backed down over its widely reviled child detention policy, which has separated more than 2,300 undocumented children from their parents since a "zero tolerance" policy was enacted in early May.

The latest fix to the Trump border policy was a controversial bid to keep parents and children detained together for more than 20 days, which appeared to be a non-starter. In the meantime, the outcry over the administration's separation of undocumented immigrant parents and children has reached a fevered pitch over the past 48 hours as stories have emerged of children shipped thousands of miles away from their loved ones even as the White House scrambles to re-unite the families already torn apart by its efforts.

Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children. I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

Lopez, a self-described "proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American" joined a chorus of artists speaking out against the family separations, which she referred to as "atrocities," adding, "I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that's what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option."

I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option. As a Latino, and as you know very well, a proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American, — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

we and the people of all different races, roots, and culture have enriched this country. But the recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop. This is about basic human rights and decency. If you care about children, — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

have concern for the lack of transparency about this disastrous display, in full view to the world in general, I encourage you first to get caught up on the situation. Next, call your congressperson and demand an answer — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

The detentions of the children has drawn widespread condemnation from a bipartisan group of congress members, as well as former First Ladies, the United Nations, child welfare advocates and many members of the clergy. And though the haunting image of a crying 2 year-old Honduran girl crying that has become the face of the crisis has unleashed a torrent of tweets and posts comparing the "zero tolerance" policy to WWII-era Japanese internment camps and Nazi tactics, Lopez encouraged her fellow Americans to keep hope alive. "But I also want you to remain hopeful," she wrote. "Hold fast to hope, faith and Love. We first need to admit we have a problem before we can heal it."

but I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love. We first need to admit we have a problem before we can heal it. We cannot focus on the evil, we must push towards unity and get to a healing place. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

ITS ALL IN OUR HANDS. Supporting one another in these troubled times, we can remain on the right side of history: the side where children are safe and in their parents arms. Act now, call now, speak now, LOVE now. #familiesbelongtogether #lovenothate — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 22, 2018

If you're interested in assisting the families impacted by the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, you can check out charities including RAICES Texas, Kids In Need of Defense (KIND) and Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, all of which provide legal services, representation and other resources to immigrants, refugees, unaccompanied children and separated families.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.