Tickets to Jennifer Lopez, 'Frozen 2' Premiere Among Hot Items in ESPYs Auction

All of the proceeds will go toward ESPN and the late Jim Valvano's V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Tickets to see Jennifer Lopez in concert in Miami and a chance to meet the star and fiancé Alex Rodriguez as well as an opportunity to attend the premiere of Frozen 2 in Hollywood are among the unique, star-studded experiences fans can bid on in the 2019 ESPY Awards charity auction, launching today.

The annual charity auction, hosted by eBay for Charity and the ESPYs in the lead up to the sports awards ceremony, this year features more than 95 unique experiences with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward ESPN and the late Jim Valvano's V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Some of the top experiences include tickets to see Cher in concert at New York's Madison Square Garden; a VIP package to the 2020 ESPYs, including the chance to walk the red carpet and a tour of the production area for next year's sports awards show; a lunch meeting with Mark Cuban, in which the winner can share their Shark Tank-worthy ideas; and behind-the-scenes access to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball as the winner and a guest sit in the booth with Rodriguez and meet those involved in airing the game.

The 2019 ESPY Awards, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will air live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on ABC at 8 pm ET on July 10.

Notable nominees for this year's awards include Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, Simone Biles and Drew Brees.