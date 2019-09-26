Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Headline 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The annual NFL championship game hits Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will hustle for football fans at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. The singers shared the news on Twitter, with the NFL confirming the news shortly after.

Their performance would follow a string of high-profile pop artists in recent years, including Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and more.

When Lopez was asked whether she would be likely to take the Miami stage come February, the singer coyly responded to Entertainment Tonight in July: "Yeah, I've thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami. It’s a big deal, but we’ll see. They make their own decisions over there."

Lopez also stayed mum when asked about the rumors during a sit down with Hoda Kotb for SiriusXM. "I don't know," she coyly responded when asked if she'd perform.

Adding more fire to the rumors, Lopez recently shared a video on Instagram, promoting the kickoff of NFL's new season. "Football is finally back, and this season is special," she said in the video. "One hundred years of the game we all love, filled with images to remember forever. And now it's time for the next story to be written. The 100th chapter."

Jay Z, whose Roc Nation partnered with the NFL to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, also addressed the buzz that Lopez or artists such as Pitbull or Enrique Iglesias (who also have strong ties to Miami) could perform the Halftime show. "We had this conversation. You can't go to a city, plop a show down and then leave," the rapper responded. "Like, at least speak to the community," he said. Also adding: "Sometimes it may happen and it may wind up that the person is from the city that they perform, but you don't want to get in that space 'cause then, again, who performs in Tampa?"

The news arrives amid a prominent year for the singer. Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, announced their engagement in March after dating for two years. Lopez also embarked on a successful It’s My Party tour throughout the summer. Lopez is also getting Oscar buzz for her role in her latest film Hustlers.