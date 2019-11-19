Jennifer Lopez Is the New Face of Coach

From spring 2020, the 'Hustlers' actress and producer will star in the fashion house's ad campaigns, following fellow ambassadors Michael B. Jordan and Selena Gomez.

2019 has been a big year for Jennifer Lopez — from her buzz-worthy role in Hustlers to her jaw-dropping walk on the Versace runway and the celebration of her 50th birthday. But 2020’s already shaping up to be even bigger for the multi-hyphenate star, with her highly-anticipated upcoming Super Bowl show with Shakira and now, a hot new partnership with Coach.

Lopez announced the campaign on her Instagram, sharing her thrill at what’s to come with her 105 million followers. “I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach” she said. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style –– an uptown downtown mix.”

Starting in spring 2020, Lopez will appear in ad campaigns for leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear company. The relationship builds on the long-time relationship between the two — Lopez carried Coach bags as early as her 2002 video "All I Have" with LL Cool J.

In the upcoming campaign, she’ll be shot by Juergen Teller, who’s captured the likes of Yara Shahidi and Jemima Kirke in iconic locations for previous Coach campaigns. One year ago, Michael B. Jordan became the first global face of menswear for the Tapestry brand and later designed a Coach unisex clothing line, which he told The Hollywood Reporter is "nostalgic, fresh, utilitarian and functional."

A Bronx-born mother-of-two, Lopez has always stayed true to her New York roots, from her In Living Color days to her role as executive producer on films like Hustlers and 2020’s The Godmother. Like Lopez, Coach is New York through-and-through, founded in Manhattan 78 years ago. Coach says it selected Jennifer Lopez to embody its value for self-expression. “Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way — she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign," Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a statement. “She's from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage, and I’m particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together.”

Lopez will join fellow A-list ambassador and pop star Selena Gomez as part of the Coach family. Earlier this year, Lopez, together with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, launched a collection of sunglasses with the brand Quay Australia, as well as her 25th fragrance called Promise.