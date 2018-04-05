J.Lo Dangles Promise of Her Signature Glow With New Makeup Collection

"People are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin."

Jennifer Lopez does, like, so many things. For context, here's just a snippet of her 2018 projects: TV show Shades of Blue (which she produces and stars in); TV show World of Dance (which she executive produces); upcoming rom-com Second Act (which she produces and stars in); and a Las Vegas residency (in which she performs impossible feats of musical magic). She also dates MLB star turned entrepreneur/investor Alex Rodriguez (you may know him as "A Rod") and plays mom to 10-year-old twins.

I have bags under my eyes just typing all that out. But J.Lo doesn't! In fact, when it comes to beauty, she's notoriously flawless. Have you ever read a glossy profile on her? If you're prone to beauty-related jealousy, maybe don't.

Now the benevolent 48-year-old beauty icon is bottling a bit of her glow and sharing it with us normals via a new, limited-edition makeup collection (only available for one year) in partnership with Polish beauty brand Inglot Cosmetics. Because Jenny From the Block has never half-assed anything in her life, the collection will be a full range — we're talking 70 products — including powders, lipsticks, eye shadows, eyelashes, palettes, blush and bronzers, according to WWD.

The collection, which launches globally on April 26 (there's a handy countdown clock on her website lest you forget), is heavy on nudes, golds and shimmery finishes with the idea of J.Lo's signature glow in mind. For those who can't wait, a palette and sculpting powder will be available for presale on April 17.

"It is something I have been wanting to do for a very long time," Lopez told the trade. "A makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin." Here we thought it was just supernatural genetics.

It's surprisingly cheap to achieve the coveted J.Lo luminescence, with prices ranging from $8.50 to $49; Lopez noted affordability was a significant factor in her decision to work with Inglot. The full collection will be available at inglotusa.com, jenniferlopezinglot.com, Inglot's 755 global freestanding doors and 25 Macy's locations in the U.S.

This is Lopez's first branded makeup collection, though she has launched more than 24 fragrances in the past and previously served as a L'Oreal Paris makeup ambassador.